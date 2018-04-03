 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

B.C. to strengthen protections for trailer park residents

B.C. to strengthen protections for trailer park residents

PENTICTON, B.C.
The Canadian Press

British Columbia wants to make it harder to evict trailer park residents and give them more protection from redevelopment under proposed legislative changes.

The government also wants to strengthen protections for owners of manufactured homes by increasing the compensation they would receive if their trailer park closes or they are forced out.

Landlords would have to compensate former residents if they are displaced by a planned redevelopment that doesn’t proceed, and pay additional compensation if a manufactured home can’t be relocated.

Story continues below advertisement

Disposal costs would also be waived for any tenant who can’t relocate their trailer and a 12 month notice period would be needed to end a tenancy.

The government says the legislation will be introduced later this month.

Premier John Horgan says people deserve to feel safe and secure in their housing.

“For too long, manufactured home owners have faced uncertainty due to rising land values and redevelopment, and they have not had adequate protections when evicted,” he said Tuesday in a news release.

“No one should have to face financial ruin or potential homelessness when facing eviction from a manufactured home park.”

The B.C. government says current compensation doesn’t cover a tenant’s moving costs, or the loss of equity and affordability when they can’t find a new pad for their trailer.

“The proposed amendments will assist displaced tenants to move their home to another site, if possible, and compensate them for the loss of their home if they are unable to move it,” the government says in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.