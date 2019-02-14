 Skip to main content

Canada B.C. transit police say man accused of groping seven-year-old girl surrenders

New Westminster, B.C
The Canadian Press
The suspect accused of assaulting a seven-year-old girl in New Westminster, B.C., is shown in this recent police handout photo taken from video footage.

HO/The Canadian Press

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say a man who allegedly made vulgar sexual comments to a seven-year-old girl before groping her has surrendered.

In a message posted on social media, Sgt. Clint Hampton says the suspect turned himself in to police late Wednesday, the same day police issued a release asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

Hampton has not offered any further details but says in a tweet that more information will be provided in an upcoming media release.

Police say the girl was approached on Feb. 2 after she and her mother boarded a SkyTrain at the Commercial-Broadway station.

The man was already on the train when the girl sat across the aisle from him and police say he allegedly made sexually explicit comments before touching the child’s buttocks, prompting the woman to pull her daughter onto her lap.

A bystander confronted the suspect after overhearing the remarks and police say the man left at the Production Way station.

