Canada B.C. traveller returns from Philippines with measles

B.C. traveller returns from Philippines with measles

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
A traveller from Burnaby, B.C., returned from a trip to the Philippines with the measles, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix has confirmed.

CHAD HIPOLITO

Public health officials have confirmed a resident of Burnaby, B.C., who travelled to the Philippines has measles, and Health Minister Adrian Dix has said 29 people had acquired the disease prior to the latest case.

Fraser Health says passengers who were aboard Philippines Airlines Flight PR116, which arrived in Vancouver on Tuesday, may have been exposed to the virus.

The agency says anyone who spent time at the international arrivals area and/or at the park and ride shuttle area of the airport that day between 4:30 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. may also have been affected.

People who have never had measles and have not received two doses of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine may be at risk of developing the airborne disease.

Free measles vaccinations are being offered at public health units, at walk-in clinics and by some family doctors.

Symptoms of measles include fever, dry cough, runny nose and red eyes and can develop up to three weeks after someone is exposed to the virus.

