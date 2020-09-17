B.C. unveils $2-billion economic plan focused on jobs

Open this photo in gallery Premier John Horgan arrives to a press conference to update on the province's fall pandemic preparedness plan during a press conference from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia will invest more than $2-billion in an economic recovery plan that aims to avert additional job losses due to the pandemic, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced Thursday.

The plan, delivered amid fevered speculation that Mr. Horgan is considering a snap election this fall, includes $1.5-billion in spending – money that was set aside last March – as well as an additional $660-million in tax relief for business.

Mr. Horgan, who has led a minority government in B.C. for more than three years, has fuelled election speculation by saying he is no longer bound by an agreement between his New Democratic Party and the Green caucus that promised to maintain the government until the next scheduled election in the fall of 2021.

Seven months after the first case of COVID-19 was identified in the province, much of the employment lost in the initial shut down of the provincial economy have been regained, but there are still 150,000 fewer jobs. The report, released Thursday, mostly aims to protect existing jobs. It promises some new, short term job creation programs in wildfire protection, wetland restoration, and in health care.

It is being launched as the number of COVID cases in British Columbia has climbed sharply, and public health officials are warning of a second wave that is expected to arrive with this fall’s flu season.

“We are far from out of the woods,” the premier told reporters, urging residents to continue COVID safety measures. But he said the recovery plan is needed now to kick-start the battered economy.

“After a sharp supply shock that was concentrated in certain sectors, the aftershocks are more widespread throughout the economy,” the economic recovery plan says. “Although these challenges are perhaps not as acute as the ones we faced in the spring, they are potentially more stubborn. Even if there were a COVID vaccine universally available tomorrow, the economy likely would not bounce back to pre-COVID levels on its own.”

B.C. will spend $300-million for new health care jobs, many that do not require previous health care experience so people who have lost work in other sectors will be eligible.

For industry, the government is offering up to $660-million for a provincial sales tax rebate on new machinery and equipment, and additional tax credits for businesses that increase their payroll.

The funding for the economic recovery plan was approved last March, during an extraordinary legislative session marked by all-party cooperation. The minority government, considered so fragile when it was formed in the summer of 2017, achieved unanimity around the pandemic response measures. “Partisanship has left the building,” Mr. Horgan said in March during that remarkably brief debate.

At that time, opposition MLAs agreed in advance to approve interim spending measures. Mike de Jong, the Liberal House leader, said his opposition benches would not stand in the way of passage. “In a place that is generally thought of as being adversarial, there is a collective purpose,” he said then.

The money was set aside to launch an economic recovery plan after the outbreak. But the outbreak is far from over – in fact cases have been on the rise in B.C. while public schools have just fully reopened for the first time since March, despite concerns from B.C. teachers that pandemic safety measures are not adequate. Schools have started reporting COVID cases after opening their doors after the Labour Day long weekend.

Now, with widespread speculation that Mr. Horgan is poised to call a snap election, that goodwill has crumbled. Both the Liberal and Green opposition leaders insist there is no need for a fall election, and that the provincial government should stay focused on the pandemic, not politics.

The pandemic has pushed the province’s projected budget to a deficit of $12.8-billion, according to the most recent fiscal update, although the finance ministry forecasts economic growth to resume in 2021.

