B.C. willing to help Alberta in COVID-19 battle, but needs hospital space, Horgan says

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Premier John Horgan says the province is willing to help Alberta when it comes to battling COVID-19, but the priority is on ensuring hospitals in British Columbia don’t become overwhelmed.

Horgan says he’s spoken to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney about the COVID-19 situation and B.C. will help in any way it can.

But Horgan says the focus for B.C. is ensuring that its intensive care units do not become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and force the cancellation of more surgeries.

B.C. reported 768 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 6,031.

The province also reported 11 new deaths, raising the death toll to 1,888 since the pandemic began.

As of Friday, the province says 86.5 per cent of eligible people 12 and older had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and almost 79 per cent had received their second dose.

