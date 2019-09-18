B.C. woman drops challenge of MAID law after learning she qualifies for assisted dying

Open this photo in gallery Julia Lamb, seen here during a press conference in Vancouver on June 27, 2016, suffers from spinal muscular atrophy. John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail

A British Columbia woman with a rare neurodegenerative disease has dropped her constitutional challenge of Canada’s medical-assistance-in-dying law after the federal government’s own expert confirmed the plaintiff already qualifies for an assisted death.

Julia Lamb and the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association (BCCLA), the group spearheading her case, announced Wednesday that they had sought and been granted an adjournment of the case, less than two months before it was scheduled to go to trial.

Ms. Lamb, a 28-year-old Chilliwack woman with spinal muscular atrophy, had sought to ask a B.C. judge to strike down the requirement that a patient’s natural death be “reasonably foreseeable,” which BCCLA lawyers believed made Ms. Lamb ineligible for an assisted death.

But the government’s expert, Madeline Li, leader of the assisted dying program at Toronto’s University Health Network, explained in a written submission that Ms. Lamb would in fact be eligible – largely because a consensus has developed in the medical community over the past three years that a patient’s death does not have to be imminent to count as reasonably foreseeable.

If Ms. Lamb were to announce that she planned to stop using the ventilator that helps her breathe at night and intended to refuse treatment for the inevitable chest infection, she would meet the reasonably foreseeable death requirement, the BCCLA said, summarizing Dr. Li’s report.

Crucially, Ms. Lamb – and patients like her – would not have to actually refuse nighttime ventilation or other essential medical care to qualify.

“There’s been a growing consensus among medical practitioners … that in order to have a reasonably foreseeable death, a patient doesn’t need to refuse preventative care, develop a horrible infection [and] develop bed sores that become infected,” said Grace Pastine, the BCCLA’s litigation director. “They don’t need to refuse food and water to make their deaths reasonably foreseeable. This is incredibly welcome news because, in fact, since the law was passed, many Canadians have done just that.”

Ms. Lamb said Wednesday that she has no plans to pursue an assisted death now but she was relieved to know she had the option if her condition worsened.

The adjournment of her case comes a week after a Quebec Superior Court judge struck down the reasonably foreseeable death clause and a similar one in Quebec’s own end-of-life law.

Justice Christine Baudouin found that limiting medical assistance in dying to patients whose natural deaths are imminent was an unconstitutional barrier that forced two Quebeckers with incurable conditions to keep living in pain.

Justice Baudouin suspended her decision for six months to give the federal and Quebec governments time to deal with the fallout. But she made an exception for the plaintiffs, Nicole Gladu, 73, and Jean Truchon, 51, who will now be allowed to proceed with their bids for assisted deaths.

Ms. Gladu is partially paralyzed from having contracted polio as a child. Mr. Truchon has spastic cerebral palsy, which has left him unable to use his arms and legs.

Doctors concluded that both patients met all the eligibility criteria for an assisted death save for the reasonably foreseeable death requirement.

Justice Baudouin’s decision was released on the first day of the federal election campaign, making assisted dying an issue early in the race.

Last week, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh went the furthest of the major party leaders in saying more people should have access to medical assistance in dying. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau both said they would need time to review the Quebec decision.

Mr. Trudeau, speaking at a campaign stop in Victoria last week, emphasized the importance of striking a balance between respecting patients’ rights and protecting the “most vulnerable,” although he also said his government always anticipated Canada’s new assisted-dying regime would evolve over time.

It was his government’s assisted dying legislation, passed in 2016, that included the reasonably foreseeable death clause, despite warnings from legal experts that the requirement was at odds with the landmark Supreme Court decision that overturned the ban on medically assisted dying.

Ms. Lamb and the BCCLA launched their constitutional challenge 10 days after the federal law was enacted.

At least 6,749 people – and likely many more – have received an assisted death since the Quebec and federal laws were passed, according to Health Canada. The national figures are as of Oct. 31, 2018, and do not include the territories.

