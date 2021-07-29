 Skip to main content
B.C.’s active COVID-19 infections surpass 1,000 with more than half in the Interior

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
British Columbia has surpassed 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 as daily infections continue to rise, particularly in parts of the province’s southern Interior.

Another 204 cases have been diagnosed, pushing the number of active cases to 1,055.

A statement from the Ministry of Health shows more than half of the latest cases and overall active infections are located in the Interior Health region, where public health restrictions have been reinstated in several central Okanagan communities.

Masks are mandatory in indoor public places in those communities including Peachland, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and the Westbank First Nation, and travel to those regions for non-essential purposes is discouraged for those who aren’t fully vaccinated.

The number of people in hospital has ticked up to 51, including 20 in intensive care.

The ministry says 81 per cent of eligible people in B.C. have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and just over 64 per cent have had their second shot.

