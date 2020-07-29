 Skip to main content
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections jump by 41 with outbreaks at packing plant, Haida Gwaii

The Canadian Press
There are more COVID-19 infections from outbreaks at a British Columbia berry packing plant and on Haida Gwaii, contributing to the provincial total of 41 new cases announced Wednesday.

A statement from provincial health officials says there are now 31 cases connected to Fraser Valley Packers Inc. in Abbotsford and there have been 20 positive tests on Haida Gwaii.

It also says an alert has been issued about community exposure for anyone who was at the Liquid Zoo night club in Kelowna from July 15 to 18.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver has been declared over after an infant tested positive almost two weeks ago.

There have been no additional fatalities and the death toll from the illness stands at 194 people.

The total number of positive tests for COVID-19 in B.C. is 3,562, including 259 active cases and 3,109 people who have recovered.

