Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is preparing to provide an update this Tuesday on potentially making a fourth COVID-19 dose available to vulnerable people in British Columbia.

The minister says discussions are underway about providing a second booster shot to clinically vulnerable people such as those in long-term care.

Dix told reporters B.C.’s COVID-19 strategy has always been to protect the most vulnerable and act on evidence that is reviewed daily.

B.C. reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the toll to 2,998 people.

The Ministry of Health also reports 281 people in hospital, with 42 in intensive care.

The ministry report says almost 91.1 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 57.5 per cent of those have had a booster shot.

