Canada

B.C.'s top doctor brings in new restrictions as COVID cases rise

Victoria
The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press

British Columbia is limiting the size of gatherings in private homes as COVID-19 infections rise.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says gatherings are now limited to those in an immediate household, plus their safe six, although in some homes even six guests may be too many.

She says the restrictions are going to be hard for some people, but it’s needed as flu season looms.

The province has recorded 817 more infections over three days for a total of 13,317 cases.

Henry says it is also the “expectation” that people wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, though it is not an order.

She is asking businesses to review their COVID safety plans with masks in mind.

Henry says enforcement will be stepped up for those who disregard her latest order.

“But my hope is that we will all pay attention, given what we are seeing in B.C. right now, and that enforcement won’t be needed, that we will do the right thing as we have been doing, because it is about us and those we are closest to.”

Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
