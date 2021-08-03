 Skip to main content
B.C.’s top doctor pushes for vaccinations as COVID-19 cases climb

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
As the COVID-19 case count increases in B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is urging people to walk in and get vaccinated at clinics that are to be set up around the province.

Henry says “walk-in Wednesday” will allow people to get caught up with their vaccines or to get their first dose.

She says the vaccine will protect people against the recent surge in cases, particularly in the Interior, where the infection rate has climbed.

B.C. reported 742 new cases over a four-day period and more than half of those are in the Interior.

There are 53 people in hospital, with 19 in intensive care, and there’s been one more death.

The province’s vaccination rate is inching up, with 81.4 per cent of eligible people ages 12 and older having received a first shot and 67.3 per cent fully vaccinated with two doses.

