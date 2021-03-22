B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 infections among younger people rising

British Columbia’s provincial health officer says an increasing number of younger people are becoming infected with COVID-19 and some are dying, just as vaccines are protecting older populations.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says younger patients who are ending up in intensive care units need more time there, in part because of clusters of cases in some communities.

She says cases are rising among people between the ages of 20 and 39, and up to age 59, sometimes due to crowded housing and transmission in workplaces.

The province has recorded 1,785 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, along with 16 deaths.

Henry says health officials are also hearing about people planning weddings and parties this spring, but that is not advisable until at least the summer.

She says establishments hosting weddings and similar events will be held accountable for putting their employees and others at risk.

Henry says people should adhere to public health orders allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, as long as they stick to the same group.

