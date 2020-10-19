B.C.'s top doctor says province can control trajectory of its second wave of COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery B.C. Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the province added 499 cases of COVID-19 detected over three days between Friday and Monday. The Canadian Press

British Columbia is reporting 499 cases of COVID-19 detected over three days between Friday and Monday.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C. is in the midst of a second wave, but it’s still not recording new infections at the same rate as other provinces.

She is once again reminding people that they can help control the trajectory of the outbreak by keeping social interactions low so schools and scheduled surgeries can continue.

She adds that the number of people in hospital with the illness in B.C. has stabilized and sits at 67 people among 1,639 active cases.

Two more people have died, bringing the province’s death toll to 253.

There are now 4,028 people under public health surveillance after exposure to a known case and 9,753 people who tested positive have recovered.

B.C. has confirmed 11,687 cases of COVID-19 so far.