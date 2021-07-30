Beaches, zip lines, concerts: Ford unveils Ontario Place plans but cost and timeline unclear

Open this photo in gallery Visions for the new Ontario Place include eight acres of free, publicly accessible gathering spaces, outdoor gardens and public beaches. Therme Canada

The province has unveiled a plan to revitalize Ontario Place that includes year-round music, zip lines and new beaches, but it is unclear how much this vision will cost the government or visitors.

Premier Doug Ford has made the site a priority and his government restarted a request for proposals that began when the Liberals were in power. The bid process had dragged on for years behind closed doors before the winning companies were announced Friday.

“Ontario Place will be a premier tourism destination once again,” Mr. Ford said while announcing the winning bidders.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the government, there was no single bid, among the more than 30 submissions, that would have made appropriate use of the entire location. So the site has been divided among three bidders, whose facilities the government hopes will attract 5 million visitors annually.

As previously reported by The Globe and Mail, the chosen companies are the Quebec outdoor recreation firm Écorécréo, the Austrian spa and water-park provider Therme and Live Nation, which currently runs the site’s live-music venue.

On Friday the firms offered more detail on their plans, including a 9,000-seat winter concert venue by Live Nation, expanding to 20,000 seats in the warmer months, and a climbing park and aerial obstacle courses by Écorécréo.

“Today marks a very, very important beginning, as opposed to a mid-point or an end point,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory. “It’s a provincially owned site, but it matters very much to the city of Toronto.”

Much work remains before any of this vision can be realized, including site preparation that the government has promised to fund. Under the Liberals, that cost was pegged at $100-million. There was no updated figure available Friday morning.

The timeline also remains somewhat vague, with environmental and heritage assessments still required. Some construction work could begin this year, the government says, though the best case scenario is that it will be six to nine years before the public is able to use the new facilities.

It was also unclear how much money people would have to pay to enjoy these attractions. In a not-for-attribution briefing, one person floated an entry cost to one company’s offerings not exceeding $40 per adult. Another person was more vague, but said the intention was to make it affordable.

Story continues below advertisement

Much of the 50-year-old site on Toronto’s waterfront was an amusement park, which closed a decade ago. However, some trails remain well used, and the relatively new Trillium Park is a popular destination. The government has promised to preserve these features, and advocates have been pushing for an Ontario Place that has more public space people can use without having to pay.

Therme is promising to set aside about 3.2 hectares for free outdoor space, which the company says is 40 per cent of their portion of the overall site. Such a public space would represent about a 20th of the total area of Ontario Place.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.