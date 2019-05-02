 Skip to main content

Canada Before and after images show the scale of devastation in flooded parts of Quebec

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Before and after images show the scale of devastation in flooded parts of Quebec

Satellite photographs show areas before and after flooding crisis

Matthew McClearn and Mason Wright
Comments

Greater Montreal has been among the regions most affected by this year’s spring floods, which also wreaked havoc in other parts of Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick. Neighbourhoods along major rivers were inundated and evacuated, often for the second time in recent memory. Although many municipalities seemed better prepared than they had been during the last major floods in 2017, the extent and frequency of the recurring damage has government officials rethinking how flood-prone land should be used. Meanwhile, the financial strain on government disaster relief programs has prompted proposals to cap aid to homeowners and discourage rebuilding in certain areas. Life in some vulnerable neighbourhoods just became more uncertain.

The Globe and Mail obtained these recent satellite images of extensively flooded neighbourhoods from Maxar Technologies, a major imagery provider. Cloud-free imagery of many affected areas across Eastern Canada was unavailable.

Story continues below advertisement

The Creek Beach neighbourhood in Laval, just north of Montreal. Shown on April 29, extensively flooded by the swollen Rivière des Mille Îles. Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies
Another Laval neighbourhood, including the St. Rose Golf Club, now dominated by water hazards. Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies
Swaths of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac flooded after a dike breached on April 27, resulting in the evacuation of thousands of homes. Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies
Another neighbourhood in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, dry in September 2017 and flooded on April 30. Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies
Another flooded area in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac on April 30, partly darkened by cloud cover. Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

Related coverage

More rain expected to hit flood zones in Quebec and Ontario by the weekend

Canada’s flooding emergency: What we know so far

Aerial video shows rows of flooded streets in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que Tuesday, as well as other homes and properties in Rigaud and Oka surrounded by water. The Canadian Press
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.