Before and after images show the scale of devastation in flooded parts of Quebec

Greater Montreal has been among the regions most affected by this year’s spring floods, which also wreaked havoc in other parts of Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick. Neighbourhoods along major rivers were inundated and evacuated, often for the second time in recent memory. Although many municipalities seemed better prepared than they had been during the last major floods in 2017, the extent and frequency of the recurring damage has government officials rethinking how flood-prone land should be used. Meanwhile, the financial strain on government disaster relief programs has prompted proposals to cap aid to homeowners and discourage rebuilding in certain areas. Life in some vulnerable neighbourhoods just became more uncertain.

The Globe and Mail obtained these recent satellite images of extensively flooded neighbourhoods from Maxar Technologies, a major imagery provider. Cloud-free imagery of many affected areas across Eastern Canada was unavailable.

Tap to view flooded areas The Creek Beach neighbourhood in Laval, just north of Montreal. Shown on April 29, extensively flooded by the swollen Rivière des Mille Îles . Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

Tap to view flooded areas Another Laval neighbourhood, including the St. Rose Golf Club, now dominated by water hazards. Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

Tap to view flooded areas Swaths of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac flooded after a dike breached on April 27, resulting in the evacuation of thousands of homes. Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

Tap to view flooded areas Another neighbourhood in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, dry in September 2017 and flooded on April 30. Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

Tap to view flooded areas Another flooded area in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac on April 30, partly darkened by cloud cover. Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

