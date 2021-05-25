Belarus to close its Canadian embassy as Trudeau condemns ‘outrageous, illegal’ behaviour

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Belarus to close its Canadian embassy as Trudeau condemns ‘outrageous, illegal’ behaviour

Kristy Kirkup and Erika Ibrahim
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A woman waves the historical white-red-white flag of Belarus during a protest against the detention of political prisoners and in support of victims of police violence in Belarus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 3, 2021.

KYAW SOE OO/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the Belarus regime’s behaviour in arresting an opposition journalist “outrageous, illegal and completely unacceptable” on Tuesday as the Eastern European country said it would shutter its embassy in Canada come September.

The Belarus government announced it will close its Canadian embassy after a 24-year run, with operations winding down in the coming months. Starting July 10, the embassy’s consular office will no longer accept visa applications, verify documents or provide criminal record checks. The embassy will halt all activity on Sept. 1.

Analysis: Brazen ‘hijacking’ of Ryanair flight shows West running out of tools to deal with Belarus

Consular services will be “assumed” to be done by Belarus’s embassy in the United States, according to a statement by the Belarus embassy.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada has existing sanctions in place against Belarus and will be examining further options, Mr. Trudeau said.

The Prime Minister made the remarks after European leaders also condemned the “hijacking” of a Ryanair jetliner, which was flying to Lithuania from Greece on Sunday with journalist Raman Pratasevich aboard. Belarus redirected the plane as it flew over its airspace, forcing it to land and taking Mr. Pratasevich into custody.

Open this photo in gallery

Journalists and Belarusian activists wait to see passengers of the Ryanair plane carrying opposition figure Raman Pratasevich at the International Airport outside Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Mindaugas Kulbis/The Associated Press

Mr. Trudeau called for the immediate release of the journalist, a 26-year-old Belarusian and co-founder of the opposition Nexta channel on social media platform Telegram.

He said the Belarus actions amounted to a “clear attack on democracy and the freedom of the press. We condemn it and call for his immediate release.”

Canada strongly supports action through all available international institutions, including the International Civil Aviation Organization, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and NATO, Mr. Trudeau added.

“We stand in solidarity with our partners in defending journalists all around the globe,” he said.

The European Union said Monday it would impose sanctions on Belarus, including barring its airlines from airspace and airports following the forced diversion of the passenger jet to arrest the journalist.

Story continues below advertisement

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau also called for Belarus to free Mr. Pratasevich. On Twitter, he called Belarus’s actions and the arrest of Mr. Pratasevich a “serious interference in civil aviation and a clear attack on media freedom.”

With a report from Associated Press

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the forced landing of a passenger flight by Belarus amounted to state hijacking and called for both an urgent international investigation and the release of seized dissident journalist Roman Protasevich. Reuters

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies