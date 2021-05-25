Belarus to close its Canadian embassy as Trudeau condemns ‘outrageous, illegal’ behaviour

Open this photo in gallery A woman waves the historical white-red-white flag of Belarus during a protest against the detention of political prisoners and in support of victims of police violence in Belarus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 3, 2021. KYAW SOE OO/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the Belarus regime’s behaviour in arresting an opposition journalist “outrageous, illegal and completely unacceptable” on Tuesday as the Eastern European country said it would shutter its embassy in Canada come September.

The Belarus government announced it will close its Canadian embassy after a 24-year run, with operations winding down in the coming months. Starting July 10, the embassy’s consular office will no longer accept visa applications, verify documents or provide criminal record checks. The embassy will halt all activity on Sept. 1.

Consular services will be “assumed” to be done by Belarus’s embassy in the United States, according to a statement by the Belarus embassy.

Canada has existing sanctions in place against Belarus and will be examining further options, Mr. Trudeau said.

The Prime Minister made the remarks after European leaders also condemned the “hijacking” of a Ryanair jetliner, which was flying to Lithuania from Greece on Sunday with journalist Raman Pratasevich aboard. Belarus redirected the plane as it flew over its airspace, forcing it to land and taking Mr. Pratasevich into custody.

Mr. Trudeau called for the immediate release of the journalist, a 26-year-old Belarusian and co-founder of the opposition Nexta channel on social media platform Telegram.

He said the Belarus actions amounted to a “clear attack on democracy and the freedom of the press. We condemn it and call for his immediate release.”

Canada strongly supports action through all available international institutions, including the International Civil Aviation Organization, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and NATO, Mr. Trudeau added.

“We stand in solidarity with our partners in defending journalists all around the globe,” he said.

The European Union said Monday it would impose sanctions on Belarus, including barring its airlines from airspace and airports following the forced diversion of the passenger jet to arrest the journalist.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau also called for Belarus to free Mr. Pratasevich. On Twitter, he called Belarus’s actions and the arrest of Mr. Pratasevich a “serious interference in civil aviation and a clear attack on media freedom.”

