The Bell Media logo is displayed on a building in Toronto in this handout photo.Darren Goldstein/The Canadian Press

Bell Media will be conducting an independent review of its newsroom, following a town-hall meeting where employees pushed executives to explain why top anchor Lisa LaFlamme was dismissed and raised issues of morale within the newsroom

The company announced the move Friday in a press release from Bell Media president Wade Oosterman and Karine Moses, the company’s senior vice-president of content development and news. It referred to a “difficult and high-profile change in recent days.”

During Thursday’s town-hall meeting, Ms. Moses refused to give specific reasons for the ouster of their top anchor, but did acknowledge it had been a mistake to announce the newscast’s new anchor the same day Ms. LaFlamme informed the public of her unexpected removal.

Ms. LaFlamme announced her ouster on Monday in a video posted to Twitter. She said that Bell Media, CTV’s parent company, had made a “business decision” to terminate her contract, which prompted a wave of angry reaction. In her video, which has now been viewed 4.4 million times, Ms. LaFlamme said she was told on June 29 of the decision to remove her, but was asked to stay quiet until the details of her departure were finalized.

Within an hour of Ms. LaFlamme posting her video, CTV News announced that Omar Sachedina, who is currently a national affairs correspondent for the network, had been appointed as her replacement. Social media users, incensed by what they saw as unfair treatment of Ms. LaFlamme, soon began directing their anger toward him.

“In a news organization, making a change at the anchor desk is always a difficult decision,” the executives’ release said Friday. “We knew that many viewers and members of the CTV family would be disappointed that Lisa LaFlamme would be leaving her position as Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor.”

Their release also said that Ms. LaFlamme “made an important contribution to Canadian television news over the past 35 years” and that CTV “regrets that the way in which the news of her departure has been communicated may have left viewers with the wrong impression about how CTV regards Lisa and her remarkable career.”

The “independent third-party internal workplace review” of the newsroom will take place over the following weeks, according to the release, which notes that the company is committed to creating a safe, inclusive and respectful workplace for employees, “devoid of any toxic behaviour.”

