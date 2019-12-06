Bereaved mother Zofia Cisowski was determined to see justice done

Open this photo in gallery Zofia Cisowski, mother of Robert Dziekanski who was killed by a taser gun at the hands of RCMP at the Vancouver International Airport, sits behind photos of her deceased son during a press conference in Vancouver, on Oct. 25, 2007. Jeff Vinnick/Globe and Mail

On the night her son died in October 2007, Zofia Cisowski had travelled from her home in Kamloops, B.C., to pick him up at Vancouver International Airport, where he was expected to arrive from Poland to start a new life in Canada.

Ms. Cisowski, who brought along a neighbour to help her communicate in English, waited at the airport for nine hours for her only child. When there was no sign of the 40-year-old, Ms. Cisowski and her neighbour eventually drove the 370 kilometres back to Kamloops, planning to return the next day.

Only later she learned of the horror that had played out at the airport for her son that night. Confused and disoriented after his first-ever airplane flight, and unable to communicate in English, Robert Dziekanski got into an altercation with four Mounties and was tasered several times, tackled and handcuffed. He died of cardiac arrest.

The tragedy turned Ms. Cisowski, who cleaned offices for a living, into a resolute crusader, empowered by the belief that her son had done nothing to justify the police treatment, and determined to see justice done.

Ms. Cisowski expressed herself most eloquently by her presence. She never took the stand at the subsequent provincial commission into Mr. Dziekanski’s death, nor the criminal trials involving two of the Mounties. Her only testimony was before a Parliamentary committee looking at the issue, where she spoke in slow, broken English for less than a minute. She was ever-present, however, through all these proceedings to remind the media, lawyers and others watching on that her son was someone who had been loved.

“They were each other’s strength over the years, protectors," says her lawyer, Walter Kosteckyj, referring to mother and son. "She symbolized to a lot of people what that overwhelming sense of loss is.”

Attending the hearings took an emotional toll on Ms. Cisowski, her friend Jurek Baltakis says. “We could see it was devastating to her psyche, but she was very committed.”

Ms. Cisowski died on Nov. 18 after suffering two strokes during a trip to her native Poland. At the time of her death, she was in Gliwice, the city in southern Poland that her son departed from for Canada in 2007. She was 73. She had returned regularly to Poland to see her family.

Ms. Cisowski retired years ago, financially sustained by a settlement from the RCMP. Mr. Baltakis said she was well known in Kamloops for her contribution to the broader community, along with a smaller group of about 30 to 40 Polish families.

Zofia Dziekanski was born on Sept. 13, 1946 in the Polish village of Kuchard, the daughter of Maria and Leonard Dziekanski, Mr. Baltakis wrote in an obituary he gave The Globe and Mail. She leaves her brother, Zdzieslaw Dziekanski; sister-in-law, Teresa; and niece, Kataarzyna.

Robert Dziekanski’s father, in Poland, was never involved in raising him, Mr. Kosteckyj said. “[Ms. Cisowski] had been a single mother raising her son in difficult circumstances in Poland at the time, when things were not as good in Poland as they are today,” he said.

Ms. Cisowski immigrated to Canada in 1999, settled in Logan Lake, a small community in the B.C. Interior, and she got married. Mr. Baltakis says she eventually separated from her husband, and he later died. She moved on to Kamloops and decided to sponsor her son, who was working as a handyman in Poland, to come to Canada.

“When she was immigrating to Canada, she already had it in mind to get him here to Canada. She worked hard to save money. She proceeded legally to get him. When [he died], it was totally shocking,” Mr. Baltakis said.

“All of her plans for his future life in Canada were gone," Mr. Baltakis said.

Mr. Kosteckyj remembers travelling to Kamloops to show Ms. Cisowski a video that a bystander had taken of the confrontation between Mr. Dziekanski and the Mounties. He warned her that she would see the distressing material over and over on TV, if it were released

He screened it for her. “It was very emotional. She cried throughout it. She couldn’t believe what she was watching.” Still, she wanted the public to see what had happened.

Each of four officers involved in the fatal encounter with Robert were tried for committing perjury at the public inquiry. Two of them were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of colluding to make up testimony presented at the inquiry, which was led by commissioner Thomas Braidwood.

Gary Bass, the RCMP’s deputy commissioner for the Pacific Region, eventually offered a public apology. “Your son arrived from Poland eager to begin a new life here in Canada. We are deeply sorry he did not have that opportunity,” Deputy Commissioner Bass said in 2010.

Part of Mr. Dziekanski’s legacy is a scholarship at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops funded by part of Ms. Cisowski’s RCMP settlement. Each year $800 is awarded to an international or Canadian student of Polish descent, with preference to a student majoring in geography, an acknowledgement of Mr. Dziekanski’s passion for geography. Eight students have received the scholarship since it began in the fall of 2012.

Mr. Kosteckyj remembers Ms. Cisowski as a “very lovely person” who never escaped the grief caused by her son’s death.

“She did have a nice sense of humour," he said. "When she met people in my family, she was very engaging and she would ask my kids about what they were doing and how school was going.”

However, he said, “there was this cloak of darkness over her from the death of her son. It was like she was emotionally wearing black.”

She veered, he said, between joy and despair. "At times things would come up and she would find humour in things, but overwhelmingly it would take her back to the loss of her son, and her loneliness about that because they were so close.”