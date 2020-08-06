‘Best plan in the country’: Doug Ford defends school plan amid growing criticism

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to see smaller classes in elementary grades but defended his government’s back-to-school plan amid growing criticism over the decision not to decrease class sizes for the youngest students.

Mr. Ford said Thursday he has “full control” over the province’s plan to reopen schools this fall, after initially saying it wasn’t the government’s plan, but that of medical experts, and saying it wasn’t up to his government to decide.

Ontario’s school plan, released last week, places no class-size limits for its young learners, and offers a mix of in-class and remote learning for high-school students at designated boards and the country’s only mandatory mask requirement throughout the day from middle- and high-school students. Alberta also requires its middle- and high-school students to wear masks, but only in common spaces, including school buses and hallways.

“We have full control over the plan and yes I do pray to God no one ever gets hurt,” Mr. Ford said Thursday at Queen’s Park.

“Do we all want smaller classes? 100 per cent. But I think the plan is phenomenal. It’s the best plan in the entire country, bar none.”

Ontario’s three opposition parties, parents and educators have all called on Mr. Ford to revisit the plan and cap class sizes to at most 15 students in elementary grades, as well as explore other spaces for learning. As of Thursday, an online petition to reduce class sizes had garnered almost 170,000 signatures.

A guidance document on school reopening, by led medical experts at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, said smaller class sizes should be a “priority strategy as it will aid in physical distancing and reduce potential spread” of COVID-19.

The document notes several jurisdictions have reopened schools with a maximum of 10 to 15 students. But it also says there “is limited evidence on which to base a pre-specified class size. Decisions should take into account the available classroom space in addition to the number of exposures that would occur should a student or staff test positive.”

The government has previously announced it is providing $309-million in funding to school boards for cleaning, public-health nurses and masks and personal protective equipment.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce on Thursday called the plan “a living document,” which can be strengthened over time. He pointed to a $30-million investment to hire more educational assistants and teachers to keep class sizes low, and said 90 per cent of grade 1 to 3 classes are already capped at 20 students. Parents and educators have also expressed concern about class sizes in grades 4 to 8, where the average is 24.5 and classes can hold more than 30 students.

“We will continue to step up in significant ways to respond to the risk as it emerges,” Mr. Lecce said.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath called Mr. Ford’s plan a “bargain basement” scheme that fails to keep children safe.

“Time is running out, but it’s not too late,” she said. “If I were premier right now, I would be capping class sizes for all students, and hustling to get temporary classroom spaces, teachers and education workers lined up for all those classes.”

Mr. Ford added that kindergarten classes with 30 students have both a teacher and an early childhood educator, “so it’s really down to 15” children in each cohort. However, the group would be in the same room, which educators say would make physical distancing impossible.

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner accused Mr. Ford of “cherry picking” the medical experts’ recommendations.

“The Premier is dangerously ignoring the reality that all 30 kids will still be crammed into the same classroom,” Mr. Schreiner said. “It’s time for the Premier to take responsibility. A safe back to school plan has to address class sizes.”

When asked if Ontario is considering moving classes to alternative spaces to reduce sizes, such as gyms, libraries or other locations, Mr. Ford said, “We encourage, when weather’s permitting, to go outside.”

