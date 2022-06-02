The Basilica of St. John the Baptist, in St. John's, on June 1.Sarah Smellie/The Canadian Press

Bids to buy the massive Romanesque cathedral that has loomed over downtown St. John’s, N.L. for over 150 years close Thursday.

It’s a day Newfoundland English professor and historian Shane O’Dea never thought possible.

The archdiocese of St. John’s is selling the basilica because it needs the money to pay survivors of physical and sexual abuse endured by young boys at the former Mount Cashel Orphanage, which once stood just three kilometres away from the historic church.

“It’s absolutely inconceivable,” O’Dea said in an interview Wednesday. “It’s a terrible disgrace, but the disgrace is, of course, what the predatory priests did before.”

A Supreme Court of Canada decision in January 2021 left the church liable for abuse committed at the St. John’s orphanage between the 1940s and 1960s. The archdiocese is now responsible for paying settlements to survivors.

Lawyer Geoff Budden, who worked on the case for over 30 years, said Wednesday he’s heard from nearly 100 people who could be entitled to compensation. All the settlements combined could total $50-million or more, he said.

In an effort to raise that money, the archdiocese is liquidating its properties. Eighteen churches in and around St. John’s went up for sale on March 4, as did a small apartment complex, a school, and five large parcels of vacant land, all owned by the archdiocese. The basilica is at the top of the list.

Some churches are home to food banks and key community services, while others are home to treasured art collections.

All bids to buy the properties are due Thursday at 12:30 p.m. local time, and they must include a deposit of 15 per cent of the amount offered. The province’s Supreme Court will decide which bids are successful, Budden said.

“It’s a very significant day,” he said, noting that emotions are running high. “If you’ve been attending a church all your life, and perhaps your family generations before you, this is obviously a difficult thing to come to terms with. I would ask people to bear in mind why the church finds itself in this situation.”

There’s also more to come: the archdiocese oversees 34 parishes, and Budden said churches in rural Newfoundland are likely next to be sold.

“The harm resonates in every direction,” he said. “These parishioners – you have to be pretty callous not to feel for them. I think you have to be even more callous not to feel for the survivors. It’s not a feel-good story.”

O’Dea is an expert in ecclesiastical architecture and he’s written extensively about the basilica in St. John’s and how its distinctively arched windows and twin towers were built atop one of the city’s highest hills in order to assert the Roman Catholic Church’s dominance.

Though he’s not a practising Catholic himself, O’Dea said he’s connected to the basilica and the church through his family history. His grandparents helped with the building of various Catholic structures in the city, he said – Mount Cashel included.

“This building,” he said, referring to the basilica, “is part of my deep background. This is part of my culture, this is part of my city.”

He said the best-case scenario for the building is that it will be preserved, and it new owners will have a sound plan for its continued – and likely very expensive – maintenance.

The worst-case scenario? “Demolition,” he said.

