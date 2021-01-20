Big winter storm expected to bring blizzard-like conditions to eastern Newfoundland

Blizzard-like conditions are expected to descend on parts of eastern Newfoundland on Thursday as the provincial election campaign nears the end of its first week.

Environment Canada says up to 30 centimetres of snow is in the forecast for the Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas, starting Thursday afternoon.

Even more snow could cover the easternmost sections of the Avalon, which includes St. John’s.

And with maximum wind gusts expected to reach up to 100 kilometres per hour, outdoor campaigning will likely come to a halt.

It was just over a year ago that one of the worst storms in the province’s history dumped more than 90 centimetres of snow on St. John’s, paralyzing the city for days.

Winds gusting at 134 km/h created snowdrifts up to 15-feet high, and there was a minor avalanche in one neighbourhood near the harbour.

