 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Bikers descend on Port Dover for Friday the 13th, despite pleas to stay away

Colin Perkel
Port Dover, Ontario
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The frequent roar of motorcycles drowned out warnings from politicians who had called on bikers to sit out their traditional Friday the 13th pilgrimage to this otherwise sleepy Lake Erie town because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The normal crowds, however, which number in the tens of thousands and take over the town, were sharply diminished. Those who did brave the chilly, partially overcast conditions to make the trek, many wearing masks, said they would respect social distancing and other anti-pandemic measures.

“Times are changing, man, so we’re limiting the amount of people in there,” said James MacLeod as he played traffic cop outside a popular store. “Usually, we would just have people flowing through.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mark Scott, who rode in from Woodstock, Ont., said he had only missed two runs in the past 15 years. Like others, he noted the absence of street vendors, entertainment, and the drastically reduced number of bikes.

“It’s really quiet, it’s not as many bikes as would normally be here, even on a cold day,” Scott said.

Overall, the scene was a low-key, peaceful bustle, with people sipping on coffee, munching on fast food or standing in line for a T-shirt. Riders, as usual, cruised the main street, this time intermingled with cars.

A recent rally in Sturgis, S.D., one of the largest in the world, was blamed for a sharp increase in COVID cases both in the state and elsewhere. Authorities were hoping to avert a similar problem.

Kristal Chopp, mayor of Norfolk County where Port Dover is located, said the rally is important to the community. At the same time, Chopp said she worried a large gathering could lead to a case spike and prompt further restrictions, but the informal event could not be cancelled.

Premier Doug Ford said he understood the allure of the rally but also urged enthusiasts to refrain from attending.

“Folks, we just can’t have thousands of people getting together right now,” he said on Thursday. “It’s just way, way too risky.”

Story continues below advertisement

Michelle Kurtz, who works in an overflow T-shirt store, said many people had come in earlier in the week to pick up their paraphernalia rather than do so on Friday.

“It’s not that they’re staying away from Port Dover, they’re just coming on different days,” Kurtz said. “I’m hoping today turns out to where it’s a slow burn, where it’s not a bunch of people at once (but) this is nothing to compare.”

As he sat on his motorcycle watching the goings on, Bruce Todd, from nearby Cayuga, said he planned to keep mostly to himself. He wanted, he said, to be mindful of fears over COVID-19.

“I want to respect the townspeople, so I’m not going to walk around, I’m going to sit here by myself,” he said.

Neil Smith, from Etobicoke, in west-end Toronto, said he and his buddies just wanted to hang out. Everyone was mindful of the COVID situation, he said.

“Keep a distance, put on a mask if you get close to somebody and just don’t cough on somebody,” Smith said, adding he planned to stay until they decided to leave or got kicked out, “whichever happens first.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies