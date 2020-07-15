 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Bilingual ‘Black Lives Matter’ street message highlights Montreal artists

Montreal
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People paint Black Lives Matter if English and French on Ste. Catherine Street Tuesday July 14, 2020 in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The global protests spurred by George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis took a colourful form in Montreal Wednesday, where some 20 artists painted a giant “Black Lives Matter” message down a city street.

The project, which covers an entire block of the Gay Village neighbourhood, was inspired by those in other cities but has taken on a distinctive Montreal flair.

Organizer Carla Beauvais said in order to get support from the city, the group agreed to paint the phrase in French, with a smaller English translation underneath.

Story continues below advertisement

She said she sees the decision as a positive one, however, because it highlights the diversity of the movement fighting racism and inequality.

Following George Floyd’s death in police custody in May 2020, protesters took to the streets around the world to denounce anti-Black racism and police violence. The project in Montreal an initiative of Fondation Dynastie, which celebrates the contributions Black and racialized Montrealers, and the Never Was Average artists’ collective.

On Wednesday, curious onlookers stopped to take photos and chat with the paint-splattered artists, who created colourful patterns in the letters that had been laid on the street the previous day by community groups.

Beauvais said the goal of the project is to let the artists express what they’re feeling.

“We usually hear a lot of activist people when we talk about Black Lives Matter, rarely do we see what the artists are feeling,” she said at the site.

Awa Banmana, a 24-year-old artist and student, was filling in a large yellow letter ‘M' with emblems she said reminded her of her identity as a Franco-Senegalese immigrant to Canada. That included her signature, a tribute to other artists, and images of Black women’s faces.

“As an Afro-feminist, it’s important to see black women represented in the public space, and not just those that are light-skinned,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

While she said most onlookers were supportive or curious, she said she’d run into a few critics, including some who used the “All Lives Matter” phrase that has come to be seen as an insult to the Black Lives Matter movement.

She said she wants people to know Black Lives Matter isn’t uniquely about Black people. Rather, she said, it’s about “a bigger critique and conversation on the system and our society,” led by Black people in solidarity with other groups who face oppression including those who are Indigenous, LGBTQ+, poor or disabled.

Another artist, who give his name as Simo, chose to paint Erzulie Freda, “the voodoo goddess of love and health and beauty,” in order to introduce Montrealers to a culture they might not be familiar with.

He admitted he’d been nervous about taking on such an ambitious design, but described the experience of painting on one of Montreal’s most important streets as “cathartic.”

“It’s very empowering because I know most of these artists, and it feels like we’re occupying the space,” he said.

Beauvais said while the painting wasn’t likely to please everyone, she hoped it would start a conversation about racism in both Canada and the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

While the situation in the two countries isn’t the same, she said, “we’re not in a competition to be the least worst.”

“We’re facing some disparities, there’s stuff that needs to be changed, there’s stuff that needs to be improved,” Beauvais said. “If we don’t talk about them, it’s not going to improve.”

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante also expressed her support for the art piece, which is expected to remain until October.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies