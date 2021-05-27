 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Bill aims to legally recognize increased independence of Canada’s Senate

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber in Ottawa, on Feb. 18, 2019.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Trudeau government is moving to legally recognize the evolution of Canada’s Senate into a more independent, non-partisan chamber of sober second thought.

It has introduced a government bill in the Senate, which is now on its way through the upper house with the support of all four Senate groups.

It may be in for a rougher ride in the House of Commons, however, where it is expected to land as early as next week.

Story continues below advertisement

Bill S-4 would amend the Parliament of Canada Act to formally recognize the transformation that the Senate has undergone since 2015, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began appointing only non-partisan senators nominated by an arm’s-length advisory body.

The act currently acknowledges the existence of only recognized political parties in the Senate – in practice, just the Liberals and Conservatives, with one or the other designated as the government caucus and the other as the official Opposition caucus.

Bill S-4 would change that to reflect the reality that the vast majority of senators now sit in three groups unaffiliated with any party: the Independent Senators Group, the Progressive Senate Group and the Canadian Senators Group.

Along with that recognition comes funding for each group and its leadership.

It also comes with some additional powers, including giving them a say in any changes to the Senate’s most powerful committee, the internal economy committee, and requiring that they be consulted on the appointment of some officers of Parliament.

The Conservatives, the last remaining partisan group in the Senate with just 20 members, would remain the official Opposition, with no diminution of their funding or powers.

But the bill would recognize that the government caucus now consists of just three senators: the government representative in the Senate, his or her legislative deputy and a government liaison.

Story continues below advertisement

The bill is being sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Peter Harder, the first government representative in the chamber who now sits with the Progressive Senate Group.

He argues that the bill is a practical approach to reflecting the new reality in the upper house.

“As it stands, there are group leaders and facilitators who have little or no status when it comes to providing input or advice into government appointments, who do not have the legislative authority to make membership changes on the Senate’s most powerful committee and who must rely on the benevolence of ‘recognized’ colleagues to fund and manage their groups and research staff without leadership allowances,” Harder told the Senate during opening debate on the bill earlier this month.

“This needs to change and, with this bill, it will.”

The bill received approval in principle from senators Wednesday. They are to sit in committee of the whole today to hear from Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc on the bill.

Harder said in an interview that he expects the bill to speedily pass third and final reading next week, after which it will move on to the House of Commons, where its reception will likely not be quite so enthusiastic.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the Bloc Quebecois and NDP maintain that the unelected Senate is illegitimate and are, thus, likely to vote against the bill.

Hence, Trudeau’s minority Liberal government will need the support of Conservative MPs to pass it.

Harder acknowledged that some senators wanted to go further by doing away with partisan groups in the chamber altogether. But he argued that would have been “disrespectful” of senators who choose to remain in the Conservative caucus.

Moreover, he said it would almost certainly have meant that Conservatives in both chambers would oppose the bill, leading to its defeat.

As it is, he’s hopeful that Conservative MPs will follow the lead of their Senate compatriots and support swift passage of the bill.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has promised to encourage provinces to elect senators, whom he would appoint to the Senate should he become prime minister.

Story continues below advertisement

Harder said nothing in Bill S-4 would prevent O’Toole from changing the way senators are appointed in future or returning the Senate to a strictly partisan chamber, should he choose.

“It’s completely permissive,” he said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies