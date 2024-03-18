The Manitoba government is planning to make it easier for workers to unionize, and to ban the use of replacement workers during labour disputes.

The NDP government tried to introduce the bills, along with several others, in the legislature but the Opposition Progressive Conservatives used procedural tactics to stall the bills.

If the Tories continue to stall proceedings until Tuesday evening, the bills will likely not be passed into law until after the summer break under the legislature’s rules.

One bill would forbid employers from bringing in replacement workers during strikes and lockouts.

Another bill would end a requirement for secret-ballot voting for workers to unionize, and instead allow unionization if a majority of workers at a location sign a union card.

Labour leaders applauded the moves, but some business groups have said the bills will tilt the playing field too much to labour’s advantage.