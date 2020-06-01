Bird strike may have caused fatal Snowbirds plane crash, preliminary investigation finds

Open this photo in gallery The Canadian Forces Snowbirds jets are seen in the background as Canadian flags and a sign are attached to a fence at the Kamloops airport, in Kamloops, B.C., on May 18, 2020. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

The Royal Canadian Air Force says it’s focusing on a bird strike as the reason a Snowbird plane crashed in British Columbia last month.

A preliminary investigation report posted today says a close look at video footage of the plane just before the crash showed a bird very close to the plane’s right engine intake “during the critical phase of take-off.”

The crash near Kamloops killed air force Capt. Jenn Casey, a public-affairs officer riding as a passenger, and seriously injured the pilot.

Though the plane crashed in a populated area, nobody on the ground was badly injured.

The Snowbirds were on a cross-country tour at the time of the crash, performing over cities and towns to try to raise morale a little amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The air force’s report says the investigation will continue to probe the possibility of a bird strike and whether the Tutor jet’s escape devices worked properly.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds member who died in a Tutor jet crash in British Columbia was honoured with a ramp ceremony and motorcade on Sunday. Capt. Jennifer Casey was a Halifax native and a public affairs officer with the Snowbirds. The Canadian Press

