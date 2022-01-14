A variety of products distributed by Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination from rodent infestation.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the products may include dry foods such as grains, beans, flour; grocery canned goods; fats and oils; drinks; meat products; fish products; baked goods; spices; and milk powder.

All products included in the recall were sold up to and including Dec. 29, 2021.

The CFIA says they were distributed in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and possibly other provinces and territories.

The products should be thrown out or returned to their place of purchase.

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products, however, symptoms of salmonella poisoning can include fever, headache, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

