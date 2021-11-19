CFB Comox, B.C., on May 12, 2017. Following an explosion on Friday, one person remains in hospital, while all others, including 16 military members as well as six civilians, have been treated and released.CHAD HIPOLITO/The Globe and Mail

The Department of National Defence says 22 people were treated for injuries in an explosion Thursday at a Canadian Forces base on Vancouver Island.

One person remains in hospital, while all others, including 16 military members and six civilians, were treated and released after the blast at 19 Wing Comox.

The department says federal, provincial and military investigations began Friday into the explosion at a barracks building that was undergoing renovations.

It said in a previous statement that early information indicated a contractor may have been working on a drain with a mini excavator when a gas line was hit.

Wing commander Col. Bryn Elliott thanked those who responded, saying in a statement the explosion was significant and there was a risk of further blasts.

National Defence says the incident has not affected any of 19 Wing’s operations, including assisting with the response to devastating flooding in southern B.C.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.