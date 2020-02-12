 Skip to main content

Canada

Blizzard could cause St. John’s to exceed snow-clearing budget by up to $5-million, mayor says

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Workers remove snow from the streets of St. John’s in a Jan. 21, 2020, file photo.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The mayor of St. John’s, N.L., says the cleanup after last month’s fierce blizzard could cause the city to blow its snow-clearing budget by several million dollars.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital was under a week-long state of emergency after the record-breaking Jan. 17 blizzard that brought more than 76 centimetres of snow in one day.

Mayor Danny Breen says the city estimates its 2020 snow-clearing budget could be exceeded by up to $5-million over the budgeted $17.5-million.

The estimate accounts for staff overtime, contracted snow removal, vehicle fleet expenses and fuel.

Breen says the approximate figure depends on weather for the rest of the season and how much disaster relief funding the city may receive from the federal government.

The mayor says staff are looking at tapping into reserve snow-clearing funding of $2-million or reducing spending in other areas.

