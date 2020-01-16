 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Blizzard expected to hammer eastern Newfoundland with up to 70 cm of snow

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Residents of eastern Newfoundland are bracing for a blizzard on Friday.

Blizzard warnings have been issued for much of the region, where up to 70 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the northeastern edge of the Avalon Peninsula.

The forecast says blowing snow will reduce visibility to zero in the area, as well as in Clarenville and the Bonavista Peninsula, where up to 50 centimetres of snow is possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Northerly wind gusts are expected to peak at 140 kilometres per hour along exposed areas of the coast.

Storm surge warnings have also been issued.

Meanwhile, wind warnings have been issued for eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, where gusts could reach 100 kilometres per hour later tonight.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies