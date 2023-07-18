Open this photo in gallery: Indigenous rights activists continue to occupy a blockade on the main road into the Brady Road landfill just outside of Winnipeg on July 17.David Lipnowski/The Globe and Mail

A blockade is down at a Winnipeg landfill where demonstrators have been demanding the search of a different landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.

Workers with front-end loaders and other machinery, along with police, arrived at the landfill this morning to begin taking apart the blockade.

A Manitoba judge granted a temporary injunction Friday to end the blockade at the Brady Road landfill after the City of Winnipeg argued in court it was causing environmental and safety risks.

Dozens of protesters have blocked the landfill’s main road for nearly two weeks, after Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said the province would not search the privately-owned Prairie Green Landfill, north of the city, for the remains of the two slain Indigenous women.

The judge had said demonstrators could continue to protest at the Brady Road landfill, but they could not block the road.

The Manitoba and federal governments have been sparring over the issue with Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller criticizing the province for shirking its responsibilities, while Stefanson has accused Miller of politicizing a tragedy.