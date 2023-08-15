Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano throws against the Seattle Mariners on July 23, 2023, in Seattle.The Associated Press

Jordan Romano is back on the Toronto Blue Jays’ roster, and more of the team’s injured players could be back on Friday.

Romano was reinstated from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday and made available for the Blue Jays’ game against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies. All-star shortstop Bo Bichette may return from the IL as early as Friday.

Injured relievers Trevor Richards and Chad Green could be back with the team soon too, and things are looking up for centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier.

“I think Bo kind of speaks for himself in terms of our offence,” said Toronto manager John Schneider. “[Romano] is our all-star closer. KK is getting close too, he’s going to do everything on the field.

“Trevor has been one of our best relievers so good time for guys to get healthy.”

Romano was placed on the injured list on July 29 with lower back inflammation. Despite missing half a month of action, the right-hander from Markham, Ont., remains third in the American League and tied for fifth in the majors with 28 saves.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Nate Pearson was optioned to Toronto’s triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y.

Bichette still leads the Blue Jays with a .321 batting average and is second on the team with 17 home runs, even though he went down with right patellar tendinitis on July 31. Schneider said he will be the designated hitter for the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday against the Rochester Red Wings.

He’ll play shortstop for Buffalo on Wednesday and, depending how he feels after a day off on Thursday, could rejoin the Blue Jays for Friday’s game in Cincinnati.

“Knowing him and with everything he’s been doing there shouldn’t be many restrictions, but we’ll obviously communicate with him and see how he’s feeling,” said Schneider, noting that Paul DeJong and Santiago Espinal have been capable substitutes. “With other guys that can play that spot we’re not going to overdo it but definitely looking forward to having his bat again, for sure.”

Richards was added to the 15-day IL on Aug. 3 with ongoing neck inflammation. He’ll pitch an inning of relief for the Bisons on Tuesday.

Green had been recovering from Tommy John surgery that he had back in 2022, but he was hit in the head by a comebacker and entered Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol. He’ll also throw an inning or two for Buffalo on Tuesday.

Kiermaier lacerated his right elbow on Aug. 6 making a leaping grab against the garage door at Fenway Park early in Toronto’s 13-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox. He has not yet had the stitches removed but Schneider said he’s a fast healer.