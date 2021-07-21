 Skip to main content
Canada

Blue Jays deal pitcher Joel Payamps to Kansas City Royals for cash considerations

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Toronto Blue Jays reliever Joel Payamps pitches during the fourth inning of a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers, in Dunedin, Fla., on March 22, 2021.

The Canadian Press

The Toronto Blue Jays have dealt pitcher Joel Payamps to the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations.

Payamps posted a 2.70 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 30.0 innings this season.

The right-handed pitcher was recently designated for assignment by the team after Ryan Borucki was activated from the 60-day injury list.

He had also been moved back down to AAA in late June.

The 27-year-old was acquired by the Blue Jays off of waivers from the Boston Red Sox before the 2021 season.

Payamps made his major league debut in 2019 for the Arizona Diamondbacks before heading to the Red Sox in 2020.

