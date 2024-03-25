Open this photo in gallery: People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg in 2018.John Woods/The Canadian Press

The Parole Board of Canada has denied day release for a man who beat and sexually assaulted a girl and a woman in separate random attacks in Winnipeg a decade ago.

The board said it has concerns about Justin Hudson’s struggles with mental health and addiction, as well as his recent assault on another inmate.

“It’s our job to decide risk. There are some positive things with your file … there’s a lot of negatives, too,” one board member said during a hearing Monday.

“We’re denying day parole.”

Hudson, 29, told his hearing he has to take medication because he hears voices and that he struggles with underlying anger issues.

“I get frustrated and my anger comes out,” he said.

Hudson pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault and was sentenced to 23 years for the high-profile attacks he committed with a cousin in November, 2014.

His cousin, Robert McKay, also pleaded guilty in the attacks.

McKay, who was 17 at the time, was sentenced as an adult to 17 years.

The first attack occurred when the two were walking down a street and came across a 16-year-old girl. They robbed, beat and sexually assaulted her. She ended up in the frigid Assiniboine River and dragged herself out 100 metres away. She was later beaten unconscious with a hammer and left for dead.

She was found the next morning by a passerby and spent days clinging to life in hospital. She later became an advocate for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Hours after the first attack, Hudson and his cousin repeatedly beat and sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman. She spent three days in hospital with severe skull and other injuries.

Court heard during sentencing that Hudson was neglected and sexually abused during his upbringing, some of which he spent in the care of Child and Family Services.

The board said Hudson caused physical and emotional harm to his victims that will never leave them. Hudson said he understood the harm he inflicted, but questioned the sentence he received.

“You do realize you could be serving a life sentence? Do you consider yourself lucky?” another board member asked Hudson.

“I guess so. A 19-year sentence seems like a life sentence, too,” he replied.

Hudson’s parole officer told the board she does not support his release as he is considered a high risk to reoffend.

He has “difficulties with authority,” the officer added.

The hearing was told Hudson was part of a group that assaulted another inmate last fall. Hudson said he didn’t initiate the assault.

Hudson was also asked to rate his desire to address his anger and addiction issues on a scale of one to 10. He replied it’s at a three or a four.

“Eventually [I] will go back to drinking and doing drugs,” said Hudson.

The board credited Hudson for his involvement with cultural programming throughout his sentence. He is from a northern Manitoba First Nation.

The hearing was told Hudson takes part in sweat lodges and he said he feels like the ceremony helps “cleanse” him.

Hudson told the hearing he speaks with his mother once a day, but the board noted he doesn’t have many positive supports in Winnipeg.

During the hearing, elders expressed their support for Hudson while he is on his “healing journey.”

The board encouraged Hudson to work with a psychiatrist. He is currently working with a team to receive a diagnosis of having fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

“[We] encourage you to engage in your program because unless you do, you are going to serve your entire sentence,” a board member said.

Hudson’s victims chose not to attend the hearing.