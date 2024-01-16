The board that oversees Regina’s exhibition grounds has fired its president and CEO after he led the organization through a slew of problems.

The Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. interim board, which is responsible for the city’s events complex, says it voted unanimously to remove Tim Reid from the position.

The board has appointed Roberta Engel, who worked as a vice-president, as acting president and CEO.

Reid oversaw a failed tourism rebrand last year that made light of the city’s name rhyming with a body part.

The exhibition association has also struggled financially and has asked the city for huge sums of money so it can stay afloat.

The board says it is to undertake a formal review of the organization, focusing on its finances, structure, operations and mandate.