Boating accident in Summerside Harbour leaves 57-year-old P.E.I. man dead

RCMP in Prince Edward Island say a 57-year-old man has died following a boating accident in the Summerside Harbour.

Police say two men were travelling in an oyster dory in the harbour on Saturday evening when they believe the boat hit a channel marker and one man was ejected.

The man who remained on the boat tried to rescue the one who had gone overboard and was able to bring him to shore and call 911.

RCMP spokesman Scott Ferris says he was ultimately pronounced dead at Holman Wharf around 9:45 p.m.

He says Island emergency services personnel, Summerside Police and the Canadian Coast Guard were also on hand.

Ferris says an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death and the Mounties’ investigation is still ongoing.