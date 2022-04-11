Boats and aircraft are searching the waters around Peggy’s Cove, southwest of Halifax, as a rescue mission is under way.

RCMP Cpl. Adam Jackson says it is believed the rescuers are looking for “more than one person” following a 911 call shortly after 8 p.m. AT.

Jackson had no details about who the missing people were, or how they may have ended up in the water.

RCMP say they, along with Halifax Regional Fire and Rescue, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Coast Guard are at the scene.

The red-and-white lighthouse at Peggy’s Cove and nearby fishing village attracted more than 700,000 visitors in 2018, but rogue waves have been known to sweep onlookers into the cold, turbulent water.

Police are asking people to remain away from the area to allow for rescue personnel to conduct their work.

