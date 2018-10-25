Bobby Cameron re-elected chief of Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations

Bobby Cameron has been re-elected chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.
Cameron defeated challenger Delbert Wapass by a 727-216 vote margin.
He campaigned on a promise to push for improvements to post-secondary education and child welfare.
The FSIN represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.
Edward “Dutch” Lerat was re-elected as third vice-chief, while former executive member Morley Watson was chosen as first vice-chief.
Cameron says the organization has a lot of work ahead of it to lobby the provincial and federal governments to make sure Indigenous children are well cared for.
“We are the strongest First Nation organization in Canada,” Cameron said Thursday. “The strongest, united organization.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.