Bobby Cameron re-elected chief of Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations

Bobby Cameron has been re-elected chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

Cameron defeated challenger Delbert Wapass by a 727-216 vote margin.

He campaigned on a promise to push for improvements to post-secondary education and child welfare.

The FSIN represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.

Edward “Dutch” Lerat was re-elected as third vice-chief, while former executive member Morley Watson was chosen as first vice-chief.

Cameron says the organization has a lot of work ahead of it to lobby the provincial and federal governments to make sure Indigenous children are well cared for.

“We are the strongest First Nation organization in Canada,” Cameron said Thursday. “The strongest, united organization.”