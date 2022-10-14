Const. Devon Northrup, left, and Const. Morgan Russell.The Canadian Press

The bodies of two police officers who died in a shooting inside a home in Innisfil, Ont., will be brought to Barrie, Ont., today.

The South Simcoe Police Service says members of the public are welcome to watch the procession for Const. Morgan Russell, 54, and Const. Devon Northrup, 33, from overpasses on Highway 401 and Highway 400.

The procession left the chief coroner’s office in Toronto at 9 a.m.

Police cruisers from the South Simcoe Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police and York Regional Police are joining the escort.

The South Simcoe Police Service says the planning for a full police funeral for the two officers is underway.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s police watchdog says an autopsy for a 22-year-old man who also died in the shooting is set to take place today.