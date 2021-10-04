Body discovered inside burning home in Thunder Bay, Ont., police say

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating after they say someone was found dead inside a burning home.

Investigators say officers and firefighters were called to a home in the Westfort area on Sunday evening for reports of a structural fire.

They say a person was found dead inside the home.

Police say both the death and the fire are currently under investigation.

They say the office of the Ontario fire marshal is also looking into the blaze.

Officers remain at the scene.

