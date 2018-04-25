Body found in river confirmed to be missing three-year-old Kaden Young

Ontario provincial police confirm that remains found last Saturday are that of Kaden Young, a three-year-old boy who had been missing since being swept from his mother’s arms during a flood on Feb. 21.

A fisherman had found the remains of a boy in the water near a bridge in Belwood, Ont., about 30 kilometres north of Guelph.

A post mortem was conducted Monday in Toronto where the remains were positively identified.

Kaden was swept out of his mother’s arms when their vehicle entered the Grand River during a flood.

Police, along with hundreds of volunteers, have been searching the river each day since the boy disappeared.

“After 2 months of searching, we can finally #BringKadenHome,” said OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes on Twitter.

“Thank you to the tireless efforts of #OPP members, emergency crews and countless volunteers, who never gave up hope.”