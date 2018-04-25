 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Body found in river confirmed to be missing three-year-old Kaden Young

Body found in river confirmed to be missing three-year-old Kaden Young

ORANGEVILLE, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Ontario provincial police confirm that remains found last Saturday are that of Kaden Young, a three-year-old boy who had been missing since being swept from his mother’s arms during a flood on Feb. 21.

A fisherman had found the remains of a boy in the water near a bridge in Belwood, Ont., about 30 kilometres north of Guelph.

A post mortem was conducted Monday in Toronto where the remains were positively identified.

Story continues below advertisement

Kaden was swept out of his mother’s arms when their vehicle entered the Grand River during a flood.

Police, along with hundreds of volunteers, have been searching the river each day since the boy disappeared.

“After 2 months of searching, we can finally #BringKadenHome,” said OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes on Twitter.

“Thank you to the tireless efforts of #OPP members, emergency crews and countless volunteers, who never gave up hope.”

Report an error
We have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We expect to have our new commenting system, powered by Talk from the Coral Project, running on our site by the end of April, 2018. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.