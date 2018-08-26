Body of missing Canadian hiker found 24 days after search was launched

A search party in the Bavarian Alps has found the body of missing Manitoba hiker Jeff Freiheit, ending a desperate effort to find the 32-year-old school teacher, who vanished from a well-travelled trail on Aug. 2.

His wife shared the tragic news through social media on Sunday morning.

“It is with overwhelming grief and sadness that I share with you that Jeff was found and is no longer with us," Selena Freiheit wrote on Facebook. “Our family is beyond grateful for the outpouring of support during this sad and difficult time.”

On his last day alive, Mr. Freiheit stood gasping atop a hill in the Bavarian Alps and opened his Instagram account. Though he’d just ascended 750 metres in a little more than an hour and was breathing heavily, he was in a playful mood.

“Well I only got one thing to say: game … blouses,” he joked in the video post, an apparent reference to a Dave Chappelle sketch in which he portrays the late pop-star Prince dominating a basketball game wearing heels and a purple blouse.

It was Day 3 of his planned 24-day solo trek along the famed Traumpfad, a 550-kilometre alpine trail from Munich to Venice. The school teacher, from Brandon, Man., was an experienced back-packer who had roamed the globe, climbing to Mount Kilimanjaro’s peak and Mount Everest’s base camp.

That morning, he downed a beer at a mountainside restaurant and set off along the Achselkopfe, a sheer ridge surrounded by scree fields and thick brush.

Two hikers saw him that morning around 11:30. He was wearing a bright green Mountain Equipment Co-op bag and a trucker’s hat bearing a logo for Ernie Freiheit Construction.

But when he failed to show up to a mountainside inn where he’d booked a room for that night, his family became worried and reached out to local authorities.

In the days that followed, searchers used dogs, drones and helicopters to scour the cliffs and ridges in the area searching for Mr. Freiheit. His wife, his mother, Kathy, and some friends flew abroad to help with the search. A GoFundMe campaign raised over $54,000 to assist with the search.

Their focus was the Achselkopfe.

On Saturday morning, 24 days after the search was launched, Kathy Freiheit found her son’s remains at the base of the Achselkopfe, according to a YouTube post by Rich Manfield, one of the volunteers helping with the search.

In an e-mail to The Globe and Mail, Selena Freiheit said the family will talk publicly about her husband “when we are ready.”

In the YouTube post, Mr. Manfield said Mr. Freiheit appeared to have fallen 50 to 60 metres from the ridge-line. “We strongly believed that Jeff would have suffered no pain and that his death would have been quick."