The body of a snowmobiler who had been missing on a southern Ontario lake has been recovered by divers.

Ontario Provincial Police say in a news release that the remains of the 59-year-old man from Scarborough were located Monday afternoon in Six Mile Lake by members of their Underwater Search and Recovery Unit with assistance from the Georgian Bay Township Fire Service.

A second snowmobiler rescued from the lake on Sunday, who police say is 58 and from Toronto, remains in hospital.

Police have said they were contacted at 10:45 a.m. Sunday by a cottager who saw two people in the water of Six Mile Lake in the township of Georgian Bay, more than 150 kilometres north of Toronto.

Officers attended the scene with fire crews, they said, and paramedics took over rescue attempts from local residents.

Police say they are still investigating.