Body of second worker recovered from rubble of building collapse in London, Ont.

Open this photo in gallery Debris sits littered on the top floor of a building under construction which collapsed in London, Ontario on Dec. 11, 2020. Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press

The body of a second construction worker has been pulled from the rubble of a building in London, Ont.

City officials say they completed the recovery effort just before midnight Saturday.

The person had been trapped since Friday, when part of the structure collapsed.

One other worker died in the mishap, while four others were hurt.

The city said the unstable structure had slowed recovery efforts.

They say retrieving the second victim safely meant first having to secure the site.

