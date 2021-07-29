Body of suspect in Quebec’s 14th femicide this year found in river north of Montreal: police

Police say the body of the suspect in the 14th femicide reported this year in Quebec has been found in a river north of Montreal.

Quebec’s coroner’s office identified the body as that of Navdeep Singh Ghotra, 30.

It was found Wednesday near a hydroelectric plant in the water separating Montreal from its northern suburb of Laval.

Rajinder Prabhneed Kaur, 32, was found dead in an apartment on July 19 in Montreal’s Parc-Extension district.

Kaur was the city’s 13th homicide victim this year.

Quebec has experienced a spate of femicides since the beginning of 2021, with an unofficial count putting the number at 14.

