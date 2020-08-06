Bombardier Inc. posts surprise loss in second earnings

Old problems are new again at Bombardier Inc.

The Montreal-based plane and train maker posted a surprise loss in its second quarter, hurt in part by higher costs in its rail business as the company continues to have trouble executing on several major legacy contracts. The industrial manufacturer also shipped 40 per cent fewer jets in the quarter as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Open this photo in gallery FILE PHOTO: A Bombardier aircraft is displayed at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su Edgar Su/Reuters

The net loss for the quarter ended June 30 was US$223-million or 13 cents per share, Bombardier said in a statement Thursday. Revenues plunged 37 per cent to US$2.7-billion as the company produced and delivered fewer aircraft and less rail equipment while its factories were idle for several weeks during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Story continues below advertisement

On an adjusted basis, the loss was US$319-million compared with a profit of US$312 a year earlier. By that measure, analysts were expecting the company to report profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of US$39.3-million. The company ended the quarter with cash on hand and available credit of about US$2.4-billion.

“The next few quarters will be challenging and difficult to predict,” Bombardier Chief Executive Officer Eric Martel said on a conference call Thursday. “It is still unclear how the pandemic will unfold and what path the economic recovery will take.”

Mr. Martel, who joined Bombardier in April in the throes of a global health emergency, has reset production rates and laid off 2,500 aerospace workers as he tries to steer the company through the tail end of a dramatic reshaping that will see it sell or shut down assets that represented 65 per cent of its former revenue. Bombardier will become a pure-play maker of private business jets if things go to plan next year.

The company has two remaining sales to finalize and both are key to bolstering its cash position and strengthening its capital structure. One, the sale of a plane parts-making business to Spirit AeroSystems, is on track to close this fall, Bombardier said Thursday. The other, the 7.45-billion euro ($11.8-billion) sale of its train business to France’s Alstom SA, received European regulatory approval last week and should close in the first half of 2021, the company said.

For investors, unloading the trains business probably can’t come soon enough.

Bombardier continues to struggle to execute several major rail contracts, taking an additional charge of US$435-million in the latest quarter related to what it called “incremental engineering, certification and retrofit costs” on a number of nearly-complete projects that are mainly in the U.K. and Germany. Over two third of this charge is expected to impact free cash flows for 2020, Bombardier said.

The company is one of the world’s largest makers of rail equipment and continues to win new orders to strengthen a US$33.7-billion backlog. But the business has been hamstrung in recent years by problems on a series of technically-complex contracts, including deals with Germany’s Deutsche Bahn and London Overground, that have resulted in delivery delays and financial penalties from customers.

Story continues below advertisement

Those problems do not appear to have been resolved. Bombardier said Thursday that it mandated a new project team to conduct “deep dives into challenging legacy projects” to understand the reasons for the excessive costs. Mr. Martel said the company will hire a new senior executive, reporting to current rail boss Danny Di Perna, to help better manage resources and risk and “to ensure we regain clear visibility and control” of costs on those projects.

There is “an urgency” for the rail business to become more predictable, Mr. Martel said on the call, as he gave his view on the sources of the trouble in the train unit.

“It’s clear that we became a build and retrofit operation, either because of late issue identification, a lack of clear accountability, or because we cut engineering resources too deeply in certain areas to meet misguided account targets,” Mr. Martel said. He said the goal going forward is “to build trains right the first time.”

Bombardier plane business, meanwhile, isn’t faring much better. But the issues there are industry-wide and not specific to the company as demand for new aircraft slows amid ongoing travel restrictions and economic anxiety caused by the health pandemic.

Montreal-based Bombardier delivered 20 business jets in the quarter, down from 50 in the same quarter last year. While new orders declined, the company said its aircraft service business remained busy.

Private jet utilization rates in the United States, the world’s biggest aviation market, are rebounding from record lows in April and May, Mr. Martel said. But he said the company still expects demand for new jets to fall 30 per cent this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.