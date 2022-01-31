Another 19 people have died in British Columbia due to complications from COVID-19.

The Health Ministry also reports 4,075 new cases over a three-day period, although it has said that rate is likely higher because of testing limitations for COVID-19.

Eight more health-care facilities are experiencing outbreaks, including Kelowna General Hospital, for a total of 58 outbreaks, most of them in long-term care homes.

In the two weeks ending Jan. 27, more than 69 per cent of people admitted to hospital had been fully vaccinated.

Just over 90 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have received both doses of vaccine, while 49.1 per cent have had their booster shot.

