Border Services working with RCMP after more than 70 guns stolen from Saskatchewan

Canadian Border Services is working with RCMP after more than 70 guns were stolen from a home in southeast Saskatchewan.
Carnduff RCMP responded to reports of a break and enter at a gun collector’s home outside Storthoaks on Wednesday.
Police say the stolen weapons include 46 prohibited handguns, 27 restricted handguns, three prohibited rifles and one restricted rifle.
An unknown quantity of ammunition is also missing.
RCMP say the guns and ammunition appeared to have been stored properly.
Investigators say they are hoping for tips from the public.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.