Border Services working with RCMP after more than 70 guns stolen from Saskatchewan

Canadian Border Services is working with RCMP after more than 70 guns were stolen from a home in southeast Saskatchewan.

Carnduff RCMP responded to reports of a break and enter at a gun collector’s home outside Storthoaks on Wednesday.

Police say the stolen weapons include 46 prohibited handguns, 27 restricted handguns, three prohibited rifles and one restricted rifle.

An unknown quantity of ammunition is also missing.

RCMP say the guns and ammunition appeared to have been stored properly.

Investigators say they are hoping for tips from the public.