Canada

Both sides in Regina refinery contract dispute dig in despite mediator’s report

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Unifor 594 members are seen walking the picket line at the Co-op Refinery in Regina, in a Jan. 21, 2020, file photo.

Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

The two sides in a bitter contract labour dispute at a Regina oil refinery don’t appear to have come any closer despite meetings with special mediators.

Refinery owner Federated Co-operatives Ltd. locked out about 700 unionized workers in early December after they took a strike vote.

The government appointed veteran labour mediator Vince Ready in February after weeks of unrest on picket lines as workers and supporters put up barriers to try to shut the plant down.

Ready released his recommendations last week and they were accepted by members of Unifor Local 594 in a vote on Monday.

The company said on the weekend it was unable to accept all the terms.

It has now tabled another offer that the union says includes “new, aggressive concessions.”

Federated Co-operatives says the proposals are based on the mediation report but take into account the significant effects on the company’s business of COVID-19.

“We have taken the recommendations in their (mediation) report and built on them,” the company said in a Tweet on Thursday.

“Today, we have provided Unifor 594 a fair and final offer.”

In its statement on the weekend, the company said it needed to “consider the stark world developments that are presently unfolding and their impacts to both our business reality and our ever-more critical responsibility to our multiple stakeholders.”

It said a drastic decline in consumer use of fuel and quickly declining oil prices have put the refinery “in a more difficult financial position than when negotiations began.”

The company wants to modify five areas of the mediator’s report, including recommendations involving the defined benefit plan and an employee savings plan.

Pensions have been at the heart of the dispute.

The union said the offer is anything but fair and wants the province to step in and end the dispute, which began Dec. 5.

“Right from the beginning, we called for mediation to be binding, not a friendly suggestion for Co-op to ignore,” Unifor national president Jerry Dias said in a news release.

“The province must introduce legislation to end this dispute and force this rogue employer to restore safe operation of Saskatchewan’s largest refinery.”

The union said the modifications include a “significant reduction” in the company’s pension responsibilities.

