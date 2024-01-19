Skip to main content
Toronto
The Canadian Press

Toronto police say a teenage boy has been arrested in the stabbing of another teen at a city high school.

Police say they were called to Humberside Collegiate Institute shortly before noon Friday on reports of an altercation and found a teen boy had been stabbed.

They say the victim was taken to hospital but his injury is not considered life-threatening.

Police say the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, has been arrested. He cannot be identified because he is a minor.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone who has video of what happened to speak to them.

The school was initially placed under a lockdown but that has now lifted.

